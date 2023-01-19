Corrections officer launches private prosecution after inmate breaks both her arms

A Corrections officer injured in the line of duty is taking her employer to court in a private prosecution. (File photo)

A Corrections officer who had both arms broken in an unprovoked attack by an inmate has brought a private prosecution against her employer, alleging it failed to keep her safe at work.

Sharon Irwin and a colleague were on duty at Auckland’s maximum security prison at Paremoremo when they noticed a cell door was damaged and went to take a closer look.

Irwin was seriously assaulted by prisoner Hemi Te Poono and had both her arms broken. She required surgery for her injuries.

Te Poono is regarded as one of New Zealand’s most dangerous prisoners and has repeatedly attacked other prisoners and staff while behind bars.

Irwin’s lawyer Victor Corbett has filed two charges in the North Shore District Court, where the case was called on Thursday.

The lead charge alleges Corrections had a duty to take all reasonable steps to keep Irwin safe at work but was reckless and failed to comply with duties, exposing Irwin and others to the risk of death or serious injury.

If found guilty, Corrections faces a maximum fine of $3 million.

Lawyer Paul White represented Corrections and said there would be a pre-trial challenge to the charges.

Irwin was in the public gallery, supported by a Corrections Association of New Zealand member.

The case will be next called in March.

Stuff previously reported that Te Poono had been able to access the corridor by damaging and opening his cell door.

Stuff Hemi Te Poono at the High Court in Wellington.

The then-38-year-old was charged with intentionally damaging a cell door, assaulting a Corrections officer and injuring a second officer with reckless disregard, in relation to the attack on Irwin and her colleague. He was sentenced at the North Shore District Court on October 26, 2021.

Corrections previously described the attack as “unprovoked and gutless”.

In a previous statement, the department said it respected “a person’s right to choose to take any legal action”, but because the matter was before the court it was not appropriate to comment on Irwin’s case.

It is rare for employees to launch a private prosecution against their employer in Aotearoa.

Auckland Prison houses some of the country’s most violent, volatile and notorious prisoners, including the mosque terrorist and serial rapist and murderer Malcolm Rewa.