Auckland man sentenced for drink-driving crash that killed his best friend

Lawrence Harder, 24, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and drink-driving causing death at the Waitākere District Court. (File photo)

An Auckland man has been sentenced to 12 months’ home detention for drink-driving and a crash that resulted in the death of one of his best friends.

Metua Ewart​, 22, died in a crash on Westgate Drive in West Auckland’s Massey on January 9, 2022.

The driver of the car, Ewart’s close friend Lawrence Harder​, aged 23 at the time, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and drink-driving causing death.

The pair, along with three others, were drinking at Ewart’s home when they decided to go to McDonald’s.

On their way home at about 3am, Harder accelerated to 114kph – more than twice the legal speed limit of 50kph – lost control and veered off the road into a construction site.

Nobody in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Judge Maria Pecotic said Ewart was taken from his family “too soon” as a result of Harder’s actions. (File photo)

Everyone was able to get out of the car except for Ewart, who had received blunt trauma injuries to his head, shoulders and arms. He died at the scene.

Harder was taken to Auckland City Hospital, where a blood sample found he’d had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol.

He had previously been convicted of drink-driving and disqualified from driving for six months in 2021.

Ewart’s mother told the Waitākere District Court on Thursday that Ewart was not just her son, but her best friend.

She barely slept in the six months following his death and was exhausted from the “emotional rollercoaster” that she could not disembark.

NZTA Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency's campaign targets drivers who have developed a sense of complacency about the risk of impaired driving. (Video first published October 2021)

“As a mother, I feel incomplete and lost. The trauma of losing a son is indescribable.”

The accident had changed the way thought about alcohol. She could not sleep unless she knew her other children were safe in bed.

“I’m scared I will get the dreaded knock at the front door again.”

She said Ewart had “the biggest heart” and “so much to offer the world”.

“I cried for the future Metua had ahead of him.”

Harder addressed Ewart’s whānau in court, telling them: “I am sorry.”

He would live with his friend’s death and “the worst mistake I have ever made” for the rest of his life.

“It was my fault and I take full responsibility for doing this.”

He said Ewart was one of his “closest boys”.

“I loved him like he was my own brother.”

Judge Maria Pecotic said Ewart was taken from his family too soon.

“Metua’s whānau and friends have been deeply affected by the passing of their son, uncle, brother and friend.

“It is clear his absence from their lives will be felt forever.”

She sentenced Harder to 12 months’ home detention, 200 hours of community work and disqualified him from driving for three years.

Imprisonment was ruled out due to Judge Pecotic’s belief Harder would be exposed to “negative criminal influences”.

Harder had already given Ewart’s whānau a $2500 koha.

The two families hugged and kissed as they left the courtroom.