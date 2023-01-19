Person in custody after Remuera stabbing left one critically injured

A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Thursday.

A person has been taken into police custody after a stabbing in Auckland’s Remuera left another person critically injured on Thursday.

Cordons, which were blocking off part of Ōrākei Rd since the incident occurred at about 1.10pm, were removed by early evening.

The police investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff Police officers are guarding the scene where someone was left with critical injuries.

A local worker said he saw four or five police cars and two ambulances rush down the road at 1.14pm.

two officers were standing guard at the scene not far from the Ōrākei Bay Village shopping mall near the Ōrākei Basin.

By 2.50pm, a further five officers arrived at the scene.

Google Maps/Supplied Ōrākei Basin, centre, is the scene of a serious incident, police said on Thursday.

St John Ambulance responded to the call with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle and took the patient to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.