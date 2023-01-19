Person taken to hospital with critical injuries after Remuera incident

A person was taken to hospital in a critical condition on Thursday.

A person has been critically injured in a “serious incident” in central Auckland’s Remuera.

Police have cordoned off Ōrākei Rd in Remuera and asked the public to avoid the area. There are two officers standing guard at the scene not far from the Ōrākei Bay Village shopping mall near the Ōrākei Basin.

In a statement, police said the incident occurred about 1.10pm Thursday.

“Police inquiries are ongoing and in the very early stages. An update will be provided when we are in a position to do so.”

Google Maps/Supplied Ōrākei Basin (centre) is the scene of a serious incident, police said on Thursday.

A local worker said he saw four or five police cars and two ambulances rush down the road at 1.14pm.

By 2.50pm, a further five officers arrived at the scene.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff Police officers are guarding the scene where someone was left with critical injuries.

St John Ambulance responded to the call with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle and took the patient to Auckland City Hospital in critical condition.

