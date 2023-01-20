Jovan Pora named in connection to Boxing Day Auckland motorway death

The man was charged with kidnapping after the Boxing Day death.

The 20-year-old man accused of kidnapping in relation to an Auckland Boxing Day homicide can be named as Jovan Pora.

Pora appeared in the Manukau District Court on Friday in front of Judge Jim Large after a person died following a crash on Boxing Day on an Auckland motorway.

Police said the victim died in the early morning on December 26, after a 3.24am crash on Auckland's southwestern motorway, State Highway 20.

Pora’s family were in the public gallery and one member shouted “stay strong boy,” and “love you.”

Pora was arrested soon after police announced a homicide investigation and first appeared in court on Boxing Day charged with kidnapping.

Police have continually said more charges were likely forthcoming but are yet to complete their investigation and interview all the witnesses, a prosecutor said.

The police prosecutor said discussions would be held over whether the charge could be upgraded to manslaughter or murder.

Pora was originally charged with kidnapping, refusing to give blood and failing to comply without a licence.

Pora and the victim had previously received name suppression, but Pora’s lawyer, Vivienne Feyen, didn’t challenge the end of Pora’s interim order on Friday.

Pora is next set to appear in early February.