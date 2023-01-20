Woman accused of Remuera stabbing emotional at first court appearance

Police on the scene following a stabbing on Ōrākei Rd in Remuera.

The woman accused of stabbing a man in the Auckland suburb of Remuera wept as she appeared in the dock at the Auckland District Court.

The 30-year-old mother appeared at court on Friday afternoon where Community Magistrate Jan Holmes granted her interim name suppression.

The woman faces charges of wounding a man with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and taking his Mercedes-Benz car.

Community Magistrate Holmes remanded the woman in custody to reappear on Monday, when her lawyer is expected to make an application for bail.

She also set a date in February for the woman to enter a plea to her charges.

The woman wept as she spoke to her lawyer in hushed tones over the glass screen of the dock.

At the end of the hearing she asked the Magistrate if she could speak to her friend who had waited in the court’s public gallery for the entire day.

She was told the answer was “no” but that she could make a phone call.

Police arrested the woman on Thursday, hours after the stabbing on Remuera’s Ōrākei Rd.

The victim was initially reported to be in a critical condition. On Friday morning police put out a statement to say he was now stable.