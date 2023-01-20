Woman charged after person stabbed in Remuera

Police said they were investigating following a stabbing on Ōrākei Rd in Remuera.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged after a person was critically injured in Remuera on Thursday.

The woman has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, police said this morning.

On Thursday, police said they were investigating following a stabbing on Ōrākei Rd in Remuera.

She is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Person in custody after Remuera stabbing left one critically injured



The victim, who was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday afternoon, is recovering in hospital in a stable condition, police said.