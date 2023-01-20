Two people in hospital with gunshot wounds after incident in Māngere

Two people have serious injuries and are in hospital, Police have said.

Two people have been shot in Auckland, police say.

Police received reports of shots being fired at an address on Robertson Rd in Māngere East just after 7pm on Thursday.

“Two people later presented at hospital with gunshot wounds, both in a serious condition,” a police spokesperson said.

“Armed police staff responded to the incident as is standard for any report involving a possible firearm. Police are making enquiries to ascertain what has occurred.”