Convicted stabber escapes deportation to China so he can stay with family

Liwei Guo was sent to prison for three years for stabbing another man with a kitchen knife. (File photo)

A man who stabbed another man in the neck with a 20cm kitchen knife has escaped deportation from New Zealand as it would cause distress to his family.

Liwei Guo came to New Zealand from China as a teenager in 2013. He was granted residency in 2015.

In September 2020, he was convicted of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after stabbing an acquaintance – once on the side of the neck and once in the collarbone.

According to legal documents, Guo had gone to his victim’s home to buy his car when the incident unfolded.

Guo pleaded guilty to the wounding charge. However, he later claimed he stabbed the victim in self-defence after he hit Guo on the head with a baseball bat.

Guo was sentenced to three years in prison.

In late 2021, Immigration New Zealand issued him with a deportation liability notice. New Zealand residents can be deported if they commit serious crimes within a certain timeframe of being awarded residency.

Guo appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal, arguing deporting him to China would be unduly harsh as it would separate him from his parents and little sister, with whom he is “very close”.

His parents would also have to sell the family business without him around to help out, he said.

The tribunal’s recently released decision showed Guo had spent “a lot of time in prison reflecting on his foolish actions” and had completed an anger management programme.

He had been under “a great deal of stress” when he stabbed his victim and “lost control of his emotions” when he was hit with the bat, he said.

Guo also provided an ambulance report from the day of the incident, which showed he had a large swollen bruise on his forehead and had lost consciousness.

His victim gave a statement to the tribunal, saying he wanted Guo deported as he had “cruelly ruined my life”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An ambulance reported provided to the Immigration and Deportation Tribunal showed Guo had a large bruise on his forehead. (File photo)

He had been living in fear since the attack, could not work normally and no longer enjoyed life, he said.

The tribunal accepted Guo's deportation would have “profoundly negative” effects – both emotional and financial – on his family.

They would not follow him to China because of his sister – a New Zealand citizen. She cannot renounce her citizenship until the age of 18 and it is not legally possible to hold joint New Zealand-China citizenship.

If she were to live in China, she could be denied access to schools, medical insurance and government financial assistance, the tribunal said.

It also noted Guo posed a low risk of reoffending and had suffered mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder, which would be exacerbated if deported.

The tribunal said it did not condone Guo’s violent offending, but it would be unjust or unduly harsh to deport him in the circumstances.

It allowed his appeal and suspended his deportation liability for three years, subject to him not committing any other serious crimes in that time.