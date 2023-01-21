Police seek vehicle in relation to assault of woman in Te Puke

A woman was discovered seriously injured on January 20 in Te Puke.

Police are seeking a distinctive vehicle which could help them in their investigation of a serious assault of a woman in Te Puke.

The woman was discovered injured on Te Matai Rd shortly after midnight on January 20.

Police said a silver Honda Stream, registration HNP55, was seen in the area around the time of the assault and is of interest to investigators.

"We're asking for the public's help to locate this distinctive-looking vehicle,” says Detective Inspector Craig Rawlinson.

READ MORE:

* Critically injured woman found in Te Puke street

* Arrest after alleged assault left man with life-threatening injuries

* New Plymouth police seek witnesses after sex assault on elderly woman



“We believe it could help us as we piece together the events on the night. The vehicle is distinctive; it has a black bonnet, mag wheels, rear spoiler, and large dent on the left-rear door.

“It has possibly been parked up in the Te Puke or Western Bay of Plenty area."

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report' with the reference 230120/4732.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.