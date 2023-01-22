Stolen car driven wrong way down Hamilton's main street on rims during police pursuit of wanted teenager

Four teenagers face driving and car theft charges after the incident, but police say further charges are likely (file photo).\

A stolen Nissan Tiida fleeing police in Hamilton drove the wrong way down the main street on its rims, forcing multiple motorists to pull over to avoid it, police say.

The 17-year-old driver was “wanted in relation to a serious incident” and sped off when officers spotted them in a stolen Tiida just before 1am on Saturday, police say.

But, after a chase that went through various suburbs and also included the car driving on the footpath before hitting a parked car, four teenagers have been arrested, Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said.

No-one was injured during the pursuit and Waikato Police want to hear from anyone who has video.

READ MORE:

* Youths arrested in Hamilton with weapons in stolen vehicles

* Vehicle smashes through fence during police pursuit in Hamilton

* Alleged car thieves fleeing from Auckland arrested in Hamilton following police chase



It began in Hamilton East, where “the driver became aware of Police's presence on Grey St and accelerated south, turning on to Cobham Drive”.

“A pursuit was authorised due to the potential threat to the public.”

The Tiida went through several suburbs “at speed” and Wilson said it was fortunate there weren’t many people on the roads.

Police spiked one of the Tiida's tyres on Greenwood Street, Frankton, and two more on Avalon Drive, in Nawton.

“The manner of driving became more concerning; multiple vehicles were forced to pull to the side of the road as the car travelled south, on its rims, in the northbound lane of Victoria Street.”

Once the car was seen driving on the footpath in Alexandra Street, police authorised a tactical stop which was carried out in Anglesea Street.

The driver lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle, Wilson said.

Police arrested four youths at the scene, about 1.10am.

The 17-year-old driver and three passengers - two aged 17 and one 14-year-old - are due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on serious driving charges and charges relating to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Further charges are likely, police said.

The incident was “extremely concerning” and could have turned out much worse if not for the actions of the officers involved, Wilson said.

People were seen recording the pursuit and police say that could be vital to their investigation.

Anyone with photos or video of the pursuit and arrests is asked to contact police or submit them online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', with reference 221112/6852.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.