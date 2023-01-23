Alleged playground flasher charged with indecently assaulting two girls

The man was allegedly exposing himself at Rocket Park in Auckland. (File photo)

A man arrested after Aucklanders reported someone allegedly exposing himself has now been charged with indecently assaulting two young girls.

Police arrested the man on December 23 and charged him with performing an indecent act in Rocket Park, a popular playground in Auckland’s Mt Albert.

The 56-year-old has now been further charged with doing indecent acts on two young girls on December 8 and 23.

Both girls are under the age of 12.

READ MORE:

* Man charged with indecent acts in Auckland playground, locals urged to speak up

* Man charged with indecent assault on woman six months after incident reported



He is also alleged to have performed an indecent act on Asquith Ave on December 19.

The man appeared at the Auckland District Court on Monday in front of Judge Kevin Phillips.

His lawyer, Hayden Geddes, entered not guilty pleas on behalf of his client and asked for a judge-alone trial.

Geddes also sought interim name suppression, saying he needed to explore whether being named would have an impact on the man’s mental health.

Judge Phillips remanded the man in custody to reappear in court on March 7.

Police had received several reports about the man and his alleged actions were captured by worried locals sharing on their community Facebook pages.

“Police understand that this type of offending can cause great alarm in our community,” a police spokesperson previously said.