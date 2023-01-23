Youths make off with items after ram raiding sword shop in Napier

The King of Swords shop in Napier.

A group of youths ram raided a sword and weapon shop in Napier on Monday morning.

The King of Swords shop on Emerson St was targeted shortly after 3am.

The shop sells a range of items, including swords, daggers, knives, armour, clothing and jewellery.

A Police spokeswoman said the youths got out of the car after smashing through the doors and a number of items had been taken from the shop.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing, she said.

The shop owner did not want to comment.