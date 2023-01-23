Neighbours hid as fight erupted and two men were shot at state house

Neighbours said a group of about 10 young men walked down the driveway to the house before two people were shot.

Neighbours to a shooting that hospitalised two say they hid in their houses as they heard a fight breaking out.

Police are yet to make any arrests following Thursday night’s shooting in south Auckland’s Māngere East that left two in a serious condition.

Police said they were informed of the Robertson Road shooting at the Kāinga Ora property sometime just after 7pm.

However, neighbours spoken to by Stuff, who didn’t want to be named out of fear of their safety, said they hadn’t heard any gunfire and instead heard a fight break out.

READ MORE:

* Gunman kills 10 in Los Angeles, driver reportedly dead as police swarm white van

* 12 people injured in shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub

* Police arrest man over Gisborne shooting



But, they associated violence with the Kāinga Ora property so much that they hid inside as the shouting ensued.

Neighbours said they saw a group of about 10 young men walk down the cul-de-sac facilitating Kāinga Ora social housing and up to one of the houses.

”I thought ‘that was odd’, I thought ‘they look like they’re going for a fight,” said one neighbour who watched them walk past and then hid his family in their house.

He heard fighting and shouting before the group ran off, describing seeing a man running and clutching at his side, where he was bleeding from.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police are yet to make any arrests over the shooting. (File photo)

Neighbours then said the group fled and were chased by the men staying at the house, in vehicles.

Another neighbour said there was often fighting at the house, and the violence was getting worse.

“I’m just so angry about it all.”

She said police officers had told her she was safe, but “I thought, ‘how can that be?’”

She had been in her garage at the time, when she had come out to the sound of the fight another neighbour had then told her to “get back inside there’s a shooting”, the woman said.

“You hear a pop and you don’t know whether it’s a car backfiring or bullets.”

Two men presented themselves to hospital sometime after the shooting in a serious condition.

Police said they received an emergency call just after 7pm and neighbours described an armed scene guard staying overnight before a forensic examination on Friday.

“Our enquiries into the incident are ongoing,” a police spokesperson said.