Woman still critical, two weeks after fleeing car smashed into her house

The Gisborne woman is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of Waikato Hospital. (File photo)

A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries when a fleeing car crashed into her house as she was eating dinner two weeks ago is still in a critical condition.

The woman was eating dinner in the kitchen of her Tyndall Rd house in Gisborne when the car came crashing through a wall at 8.40pm on January 11.

The car was being driven by a 37-year-old man who had fled after seeing police.

As police followed the man’s car, he crashed into the woman’s house.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Gisborne Hospital.

She was later transferred to Waikato Hospital where she underwent surgery.

GOOGLE The fleeing car crashed into the woman’s house on Tyndall Rd, Gisborne.

A Waikato DHB spokesman said on Tuesday that the woman remained in a critical but stable condition in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The driver was uninjured and taken into custody. He has been charged with reckless driving, failing to stop for police and wilful trespass.

He made a brief appearance in Gisborne District Court on January 12 and is due to reappear on February 1.