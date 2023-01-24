Man arrested after serious assault in Te Puke

A woman was discovered seriously injured on January 20 in Te Puke.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged after the serious assault of a woman in Te Puke, last Friday.

The woman was discovered critically injured by a member of the public on Te Matai Rd shortly after midnight on January 20.

She remained in a serious condition in hospital.

In a statement, police said the man, who is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Wednesday, had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and burglary.

A person came across the woman and called police to Te Matai Rd early on Friday morning.

Police also want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 or fill out a report online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report' with the reference 230120/4732.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.