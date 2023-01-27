Police double extremism intelligence unit as election and census challenges near

Four women and a man were injured at a Countdown on September 3, 2021, while being tailed by members of the police special tactics group. (File photo)

Police have doubled the number of staff in a national security intelligence unit, but one expert says 2023 is going to bring two challenging tests for it.

The unit, officially known as the security intelligence and threats group (SITG), provides intelligence for police on national security and violent extremism threats.

In 2018, SITG had eight staff, but by the end of 2022 that figure had increased to 15.

Two terror attacks have happened on New Zealand soil since 2018, the March 15 Christchurch Mosques terror attack in 2019 and the 2021 LynnMall terror attack in Auckland.

READ MORE:

* Police intervened in two potential mass shootings within weeks of March 15, counter-terrorism hui hears

* Security Intelligence Service: 'Realistic possibility' Covid-19 could lead to greater terror threat

* New Zealand's national security apparatus remains shadowy, two years on from the March 15 terror attack



The Royal Commission report into the Christchurch terror attack had described police’s intelligence gathering on extremism as “degraded” in 2020.

Dan Wildy, police’s director of national intelligence, said the SITG produced intelligence on people and groups of national security concern, did “horizon scanning” and assisted in investigations.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen was shot dead by police after going on a stabbing rampage at Countdown LynnMall, New Lynn. (File photo)

SITG is one part of the National Intelligence Centre (NIC), which also includes an open source intelligence unit and a high-risk team that targets sex offending against children.

Stuff asked under the Official Information Act for resourcing information on SITG, including staffing numbers, budget and what it was investigating.

Police wouldn’t confirm whether there had also been any budgetary increase to SITG and wouldn’t confirm what groups or ideologies the group had produced intelligence reports on.

The main increase was in intelligence analyst staff and similar roles.

1 NEWS Commissioner Andrew Coster said "an escalation in concerning behaviour" resulted in Wednesday's actions.

Massey University’s Paul Spoonley said the nation’s security apparatus was still a work in progress in fulfilling the recommendations made in the Christchurch Royal Commission report.

He said, while the unit might cover some of the same bases as the SIS, police needed their own intelligence for situations like the parliament protest, which was largely a law and order issue.

“All these agencies play different roles and there are moments when they come together and liaise with a bigger view.”

Spoonley said there would be two tests in 2023 for units like SITG, the census and the general election – events that could potentially motivate extremists.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Professor Paul Spoonley is a sociologist that has become an expert in white supremacists and hate speech in NZ. (File photo)

“The test will come this year in the level of disruption and potential violence against the government and politicians.

“When something happens like March 15th, it’s too late.”

Human rights activist Anjum Rahman said while it was good the intelligence team was larger, what really mattered was its competency in understanding the people, groups and ideologies they investigated.

“There’s a level that is common [with each group], but there’s a level about cultural competency.”

Rahman cited police’s OIA response saying they couldn’t reveal which groups SITG investigated as fair, but said the privacy police needed for investigations made it harder to trust the work was being done properly.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Anjum Rahman from the Inclusive Aotearoa Collective Tāhono said the team’s quality was what really mattered, not size. (File photo)

“It’s not about this one group, but the whole system. Are there any gaps?

“Getting that sense of how well they are coordinating and getting that sense of the system working cohesively.”

Wildy said SITG worked by identifying an individual or group’s ideology once their actions, possibly reported from a tip-off or published online, brought them to the SITG’s attention.

“Where they are members of organised groups that share an extremist ideology, and they undertake actions of concern, the SITG team may prepare an intelligence report for Police to maintain awareness of this landscape.”

Those reports are shared with other agencies, and may, if warranted, lead into an investigation, Wildy said.