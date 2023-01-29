Two Hamilton service stations targeted by armed offenders in stolen car

Service stations in Avalon Drive and Hillcrest were targeted by a group of offenders on Sunday morning. (File photo)

Four offenders armed with a steering lock demanded cigarettes and cash from a shaken staff member at a Hamilton service station.

The aggravated robbery happened in Hillcrest shortly before 7.40am on Sunday – one of two incidents believed to have involved the same group of offenders.

The offenders, who arrived at the Hillcrest shop in a stolen Mazda demio, were armed with a steering lock as they sought cash and cigarettes.

“Fortunately there were no injuries during the incident, however the staff member involved was understandably shaken,” police said in a statement.

Just 25 minutes earlier, the same Mazda Demio – a grey vehicle with the registration LWB325 – was used to try gain entry to a service station on Avalon Drive.

“The attempt was unsuccessful, and the occupants left the scene in the vehicle,” police said.

Officers were now working to find the vehicle and those involved.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its occupants was asked to call 111 immediately and quote event number P053465234.