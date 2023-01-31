Teens allegedly dressed up in Cashmere High uniform before assaulting students

Two students at Christchurch’s Cashmere High were allegedly assaulted on the school grounds on Tuesday.

Two teenage girls allegedly assaulted two other girls on a Christchurch school’s grounds while dressed up in that school’s uniform.

The incident happened near the entrance of Christchurch’s Cashmere High School about lunchtime on Tuesday. Nearby staff were quickly able to stop it, principal Joe Eccleton said.

He sent a message notifying parents and caregivers of the incident, saying it was “not the email I wanted to be sending on the first day of school”.

“This assault was carried out by two students from another school who came on-site dressed in our uniform,” he wrote.

“This was obviously a planned and premeditated assault and we will be doing everything we can to follow this up.”

Eccleton told Stuff the students involved were not injured, but the school had filed an online police report and would support the families if they wanted to pursue the matter further.

The affected students, both girls, were juniors at the school.

Cashmere High had contacted other Christchurch schools and believed it had identified the alleged offenders, but Eccleton would not say what school they were from before it was not 100% confirmed.

He did not think the offenders knew the girls personally, but it appeared “they knew who they wanted to target”.

“Something like this is very, very unusual for us. We haven’t had any incidents like this before.”

The school’s focus was on ensuring it provided a safe environment for students, he said.

The school welcomed new year 9 students on Monday, before all students returned on Tuesday. It currently has 2274 students.