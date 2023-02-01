Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa fails to overturn murder conviction

Convicted serial rapist Malcolm Rewa has failed to have his conviction for murder overturned.

Rewa broke into Susan Burdett's Papatoetoe home, attacked and raped her, before using her own baseball bat to bludgeon the 39 year-old to death in March, 1992.

He is also serving a sentence of preventive detention with a minimum non-parole period of 22 years for the rape and sexual attacks on 23 women, including Burdett.

In a decision released on Wednesday, the Court of Appeal upheld the jury’s verdicts at his 2019 trial. It was the third time he had stood trial for Burdett’s murder.

READ MORE:

* Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa fails in appeal over Susan Burdett murder conviction

* Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa's appeal against Burdett murder conviction adjourned

* Susan Burdett murder: Timeline of a long road to justice



South Auckland man Teina Pora was earlier wrongfully convicted of Burdett's murder when he was 17.

He spent more than two decades in prison before his conviction was quashed by the Privy Council. He was later given about $2.5 million for the wrongful conviction and imprisonment.

Rewa’s lawyers had argued that his trial lawyer, Paul Chambers, was incompetent.

In an affidavit, Rewa told the court he only met Chambers on two occasions in the 18 months before trial and had tried to fire Chambers two days into his trial, saying Chambers was “completely out of it”.

David White/Stuff Lawyer Paul Chambers. (File photo)

Rewa told the Court of Appeal that during the trial he wrote his lawyer notes, suggesting questions to be asked of the witnesses.

“Instead counsel ran the defence as he saw fit,” the judgment said, paraphrasing Rewa.

Rewa was also reportedly “alarmed” when Chambers began talking about his own post-traumatic stress Disorder and memory lapses in an effort to explain the evidence of a witness.

Chambers declined to swear an affidavit with the Court of Appeal and instead filed a psychiatric report.

“For present purposes, it is sufficient to note that counsel was found to be distressed and distracted by historic events in his life and reported experiencing dissociative incidents.”

However, the court said Chambers was also intelligent and “reasonably insightful”.

“This material does not sustain a conclusion that counsel was impaired at the time of trial.”

The Court of Appeal agreed Chambers’ closing address “began in an unorthodox way” when discussing his PTSD, but went on to outline the defence case.

“In our view the closing address adequately presented the defence case and came nowhere near fundamental error.”

The court said Chambers’ approach was “irregular”, but he had been attempting to appeal to the jury’s sympathies.

While the court accepted Chambers had not prepared Rewa to give evidence at trial, Rewa failed to point to anything he would have said or not said, had he been prepared.

Rewa had also failed to identify the questions that should have been asked of witness or other witnesses he would have called.

“In the circumstances, these failures by counsel cannot be said to have created a real risk that the outcome was affected, still less amount to fundamental error.”

At Rewa’s sentencing in March 2019, Justice Geoffrey Venning described Rewa as a "manipulative and controlling person" who continued to pose a danger to the community.

He said the evidence against Rewa was overwhelming and his refusal to accept responsibility had hung over the Burdett family for 27 years.

Justice Venning also said Rewa had taken advantage of Pora’s false confession at his first two trials.