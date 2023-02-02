High profile radio host charged with drink-driving

The woman has pleaded not guilty to the single charge. (File photo North Shore District Court)

A high profile radio host has been charged with drink-driving, allegedly almost four times over the legal limit of alcohol.

Court documents show the woman allegedly blew 976 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath while driving in Auckland on 30 December 2022.

That is almost four times the legal limit of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The woman was due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

However, the appearance was adjourned.

Her lawyer Samira Taghavi told Stuff her client would be pursuing name suppression.

She has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

She will next appear in court in May.