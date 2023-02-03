Ex-cop in famous murder case busted drink driving, again

A former decorated police detective who helped nail infamous RSA triple killer, William Bell, has been caught drink-driving for the second time.

Jason Lamont, a former detective sergeant turned property businessman, was convicted in Tauranga on February 2 for driving with excess alcohol.

It was not the first time Lamont had been pulled over for driving under the influence.

Twelve years earlier, then a police senior sergeant, Lamont pleaded guilty to the same charge after being pulled over nearly one and half times the legal limit. Back then, however, he escaped conviction, after a judge said it was more important he stayed on the job.

Outside court, Lamont told Stuff he did not wish to comment on the incidents.

“I don’t struggle with alcohol,” he said.

Lamont was convicted in Tauranga magistrates’ court after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol.

He had been stopped by police on December 23, 2022, in Forest Hill, Auckland, for driving with excess speed. The summary of facts said that Lamont appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier. A test revealed 600mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. It is illegal to drive with more than 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Driving with a breath-alcohol level more than 400mcg can result in jail time.

Phil Doyle/Stuff Triple RSA murderer William Bell at the High Court in Auckland.

Lamont’s lawyer explained that Lamont had made a decision to drive back to Tauranga after consulting an app which informed him there was little traffic on the roads.

He was fined $650, plus court costs, and disqualified from driving for six months. The judge told him he now had a criminal record.

In 2009 Lamont was nearly one and a half times over the legal alcohol limit when he was pulled over in Auckland, and the following year admitted in North Shore District court a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol.

Judge Phil Gittos discharged Lamont without conviction and said his role and experience outweighed the importance of the conviction. Under section 106 of the Sentencing Act a judge can discharge a person guilty of an offence if he considers the consequence of conviction outweighs the crime.

Libby Wilson/Stuff An evidential breath test in a booze bus or police station is required for more than 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Lamont was involved in the infamous RSA murders in 2001, helping secure the conviction of triple murderer William Dwane Bell who killed William Absolum, Wayne Johnson and Mary Hobson and attempted to murder Susan Couch at the Mt Wellington Panmure Returned and Services Association.

Bell is serving a life sentence with New Zealand’s longest minimum non-parole period, 30 years, at Auckland Prison in Paremoremo.

Lamont also worked on the 2006 “body in the suitcase” investigation, when the decapitated body of student Wan Baio was found in a suitcase floating in Auckland harbour.

Lamont spent 13 years in the police, before moving on to be a fraud inspector for Housing New Zealand and then an inspector for the Law Society.

He runs a property and handyman business in Tauranga.