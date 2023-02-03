Sexual assault victim gutted as court hearing delayed by flooding

The Auckland District Court has been hit hard by flooding. (File photo)

Victims waiting for justice are facing further delays following widespread flooding damage at the Auckland District Court.

The 12-storey building on Albert St is home to criminal courts, the Family Court, various tribunals and the Coroner’s Court.

Stuff understands the bottom four levels of the court have been severely damaged by a leaking patio on level five.

Those levels house all the courtrooms used for jury trials.

Ministry of Justice deputy secretary of corporate and digital services Tina Wakefield said 10 courtrooms have been affected.

The building was closed this week but “the majority” of the building would be reopened on Wednesday.

“However, several rooms may take several weeks to come back online,” Wakefield said.

Stuff has asked the Ministry of Justice for the number of jury trials that have or will need to be adjourned, but Wakefield said schedulers were yet to deliver the figures.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu. (File photo)

It is understood the Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu visited the court on Thursday to see the damage for himself.

Judge Taumaunu said jury trials would resume on February 13.

He has previously said cases involving defendants in custody are being prioritised and heard in other courts in the region.

A victim of sexual assault said her attacker was due in court on Wednesday.

She turned up for the appearance, only to find it had been cancelled.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money says the courts need contingency plans in place. (File photo)

“No one told me it wasn’t happening. Another sleepless night and panic attacks for nothing.

“It’s like the justice people just don’t understand how much this takes from you and affects every part of your life. Victims don’t get included.”

Survivor advocate Ruth Money said this came on top of delays caused by Covid-19.

“Add the national lockdowns, the extra Auckland lockdown and now this flood damage, it really does leave some survivors wondering whether it is all worth it.”

She, too, was critical of the lack of communication from the ministry, which has left her “flying blind” this week.

Money said Covid had forced organisations to rethink contingency plans and courts overseas have held hearings in hotels, churches and function centres.

She pointed to the success story of Ngā Hau e Wha Marae in Aranui which handled 45,000 appearances in the wake of the Christchurch earthquakes.

“We must look at extra hours of sitting and alternative locations if we are ever going to return these delays to anything near acceptable.”

She said survivors often speak of putting their lives on hold as their case goes through court.

David White/Stuff A flood has hit Auckland for the second time in days, with houses and streets underwater.

“It is only fair to expect leadership and proactivity, given that all parties involved in this court system simply can not afford the human toll these delays are currently taking.”

Covid-19 caused widespread delays nationwide with 36,000 criminal cases being adjourned and a further 53,700 in the Delta lockdown.

Jury trials in Auckland and Manukau were further delayed after the lockdowns, after so many ministerial staff went down with the virus.

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann spoke about the need for innovation in March 2022.

In her annual report on the courts, Justice Winkelmann said when the virus hit New Zealand in 2020, the courts were functioning in much the same way as they were 200 years ago.