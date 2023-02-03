Man sent to prison over fatal shooting of young Ōtara man

Timothy Kahurangi Huriwaka was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland on Friday. (File photo)

A man who played a “central role” in the killing of a young man in Ōtara in 2020 has been sentenced.

Joshua Ikitogia, 24, had survived surgery to repair holes in his heart. He died after the fatal shot pierced his heart.

Timothy Kahurangi Huriwaka​ was found guilty of manslaughter and wounding with intent to cause a grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

On Friday at the High Court at Auckland, Justice Paul Davison​ sentenced Huriwaka to seven years and eight months’ imprisonment. He must spend at least five years behind bars.

Huriwaka’s co-offender Michael Robinson​ previously pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Joseph Ngamu​ was also shot, but he survived.

Justice Davison said Huriwaka was the main planner behind the shooting and went to the Bairds Rd​ address as he had an issue with Ngamu.

“There was always a real risk someone outside the original plan was going to get seriously hurt and that’s exactly what happened,” Justice Davison said.

Ikitogia’s mother told the court her son was a gift who had survived two heart surgeries before he was 1 year old.

“People tell me time heals, but I will never heal from this wound. It is too deep,” she told Huriwaka.

“I will never forgive you and after today, I will never think of you for a minute.”

Huriwaka and Robinson went to the Bairds Rd address on February 28, 2020 with a sawn-off shotgun, which Robinson concealed in his clothing.

Ngamu invited the pair in for a drink.

Robinson shot Ngamu in the stomach, befoe Ikitogia ran in and was shot.

The bullet entered the side of his upper left arm, penetrating his chest, piercing his heart and lungs. He died a short time later.

Huriwaka and Robinson fled the property in a car that had been waiting for them.

Prosecutor David Stevens said Huriwaka had been released from prison just 10 days before the shooting.

Huriwaka’s lawyer Shane Cassidy said the three years his client had spent on remand had given him time to think about the consequences of his actions and he was genuinely remorseful.

Huriwaka grew up in Ōpōtoki. He was exposed to drugs, alcohol and violence from a young age and was repeatedly physically abused by uncles, some of whom were part of the Black Power gang, the court heard.

He developed a hatred and anger towards others.

The court heard Huriwaka, who is a father-of-two, has since disassociated himself from the Black Power gang and other gang members.

Justice Davison accepted there was a link between Huriwaka’s upbringing and the offending.