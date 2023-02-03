Family relieved as man charged over crash that killed Auckland woman

The family of a young Auckland woman killed in a crash are relieved that a 21-year-old man has been charged in relation to the accident.

Rachel Williams (Ngāpuhi) died on August 13, 2022, in an early-morning crash.

A 21-year-old Weymouth man is now facing a charge of driving with excess blood alcohol causing death.

Court documents seen by Stuff allege the Clevedon man had a reading of 93mg of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

In New Zealand, the blood alcohol limit is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood.

For drivers under 20, the alcohol limit is zero.

He appeared in the Papakura District Court on Friday in front of Judge Sanjay Patel.

Shanell Williams/Supplied Shanell Williams remembering her sister at Auckland's Okahu Bay.

The accused’s lawyer sought interim name suppression and to be remanded without plea. This was not opposed by the police prosecutor.

The police prosecutor said additional charges hadn’t been ruled out.

Judge Patel remanded the man on bail to reappear in court in February for a plea to be entered.

Shanell Willliams said her family was happy someone had been charged in relation to the crash that killed her sister.

“It’s just a relief that finally something is happening,” she said.

Shanell Williams/Supplied Rachel Williams with her son.

The family spoke to Stuff last week about their frustration over how the investigation into Wiliams’ death had seemingly stalled.

According to an interim Coroner’s report, 28-year-old Williams died of blunt force head and neck injuries.

Williams’ death left her 4-year-old autistic son without a mother.

Shanell said her sister, a stay-at-home mum, loved children and wanted to have a second child.

“She did anything for everyone. She was a loving person. Always the first one there.”