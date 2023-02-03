More time in prison for Trelise Cooper showroom burglar

Nicholas James Bush is serving a prison sentence for the burglary of Dame Trelise Cooper’s showroom and has now had time added to his sentence for domestic violence.

The man involved in the burglary of about $750,000 worth of clothes from Dame Trelise Cooper’s showroom has had jail time added to his sentence for domestic violence offending.

Nicholas James Bush appeared by audio-visual link at the Manukau District Court on Friday, having earlier pleaded guilty to a representative charge of strangulation, injuring with intent, assault and dangerous driving.

Judge Mary Beth Sharp added two years and eight months to his prison sentence.

Bush was already serving two years and five months in prison for the burglary of the Trelise Cooper showroom in October 2020.

READ MORE:

* Trelise Cooper burglary: 'Gullible' PI guilty of receiving stolen clothes

* Trelise Cooper burglary: Cake maker bought stolen clothes from thieving friend

* Trelise Cooper burglary: Florist admits receiving $137k worth of stolen clothes

* Trelise Cooper burglary: Bottle of water left at crime scene led police to thief



“One lonely hanger” was all that was left after the burglary in October 2020, which was a “kick in the guts” for Cooper's 100 staff members and affected a Tauranga breast cancer charity fashion evening.

Bush’s former partner, who Stuff has chosen not to name, was in court on Friday. Her victim impact statement, read in court, spoke of the lasting effects of Bush’s violence.

That abuse included Bush stangling her with his hands and on another occasion with a seatbelt. She also spoke of Bush cracking her rib during one of the assaults.

The woman said she lived in fear of Bush and suffered from anxiety.

“If I knew he was getting out tomorrow, I’d be an absolute mess... It feels like he took a two-year chunk of my life away... I can’t wait for this to be over but even when it is, I now know I will be living with this in one way or another for the rest of my life.”

Bush’s lawyer, Kat Hamblin said her client had tried to get help for his drug addiction which had been interrupted by the Covid lockdowns.

She said Bush was willing to make an emotional harm payment of $3000.

Crown prosecutor Helen Brown said Bush had blamed his offending on the victim when speaking to a probation officer.

She said that coloured his apology letter to the woman.

Brown also said Bush had a clear history of drug use and had used violence against previous partners.

Judge Sharp gave Bush discounts for his early guilty plea, his offer to pay reparation and his long-term addiction to methamphetamine.

The Judge said while Bush may have been a controlling person in his relationships with women, that will have been exacerbated by the effects of methamphetamine.

Detectives learned of Bush’s involvement in the Trelise Cooper burglary after his DNA was found on a bottle of San Pellegrino left at the scene.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Dame Trelise Cooper said the burglary had an enormous negative impact. (File photo).

According to Bush’s Crewlist profile, he was a construction manager on The X Factor New Zealand in 2013 and a set builder for Jono and Ben in 2014.

At his sentencing for the burglary in February 2022, the court heard how his crimes have had a lasting effect and “massive reputational damage” for Cooper.

Court documents released to Stuff show Bush broke through a service door to the Epsom showroom on the night of October 17, 2020.

He took about 1500 dresses.

Trelise Cooper previously told Stuff the company was relieved Bush had taken responsibility for the burglary.

“It had an enormous negative impact for our business, financially and reputation. There were many false allegations made about our company's involvement in the burglary,” she said.

Bush had no links to the Trelise Cooper Group.

“My reputation and integrity have been cleared now that the offender has taken responsibility and the court has allowed publication of his name,” Cooper said.