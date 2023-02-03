Repeat sex offender is 'dangerous to children', judge says

Filipo Uni sexually abused four girls over eight years. (File photo)

A judge has told a child sex offender that she is worried young women will be at his “mercy” when he is eventually released from prison.

Filipo Uni appeared by audiovisual link at the Manukau District Court on Friday for sentencing.

In a June 2022 trial, he was found guilty of nine charges of sexual conduct with four girls over a period of eight years.

Crown prosecutor Mathew Nathan said the offending was the most serious of its kind.

Judge Mary Beth Sharp said Uni had acted in a “seriously predatory manner” over a lengthy period.

“He is a sexual predator. He is dangerous to children, in my view, particularly because he refuses to acknowledge his offending in any shape or form.”

She said on occasions, Uni had “manufactured” scenarios so he could be alone with girls.

“On other occasions, he took advantage of the opportunities that were presented.”

Judge Sharp said Uni’s young victims had, until recently, remained silent.

“They need to know that now they are being heard,” Judge Sharp said.

“All gave extremely compelling evidence.”

She said Uni still denied his offending, so there could be no sentence discounts for an early guilty plea or remorse.

She was concerned about Uni’s risk to young girls when he was eventually released from prison.

“Without some acceptance and remorse, there is no way or likelihood Mr Uni will be rehabilitated in any way.

“That means when he is released from prison, young girls will be at his mercy and that is of substantial concern to me.”

She sentenced Uni to 10 years in prison and imposed a minimum non-parole period of five years.