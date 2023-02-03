Auckland Police ask public to help find 48-year-old man wanted for arson

Auckland Police have turned the public for help in locating a 48-year-old man wanted for arson.

Trung Quang Phan has so far evaded police despite “a number of inquiries” having been made.

“We have now reached the point where we are seeking the public’s assistance,” a police spokesperson said.

“We strongly remind anyone who is found to be assisting him that they themselves may be liable for prosecution.”

Anyone with information about Phan’s whereabouts can contact police on 105.

Phan has a warrant for his arrest for arson.