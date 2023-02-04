New Plymouth Police seeking man with a 'bowl-style' haircut after attack

The assault took place in a toilet block on Ariki St in New Plymouth.

Police are asking the public for information after a man was assaulted in a toilet block in the early morning in New Plymouth.

About 2.35am the man entered a toilet block on Ariki Street where police understand he was attacked by someone.

He was taken to hospital and remains in serious condition, a police spokesperson said.

“Police are now working to establish what exactly has occurred and identify the person responsible.”

READ MORE:

* Teenager unleashed hail of punches before delivering devastating blow to rugby player in drunken pub brawl

* Senior Mongols member fatally coward-punched, stomped man who 'disrespected' gang at New Year party

* 'Coward punch' attacker denied discharge without conviction by judge



The alleged assailant was described as man about 18 or 19, with a “bowl-style” hair cut with a fade at the back.

He was also clean-shaven and wearing a crew neck t-shirt.

“If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious around the time, or can identify the person believed to be responsible, please get in touch,” the police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105.