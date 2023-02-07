Woman charged with kidnapping, wounding following incident at Auckland library

The incident reportedly occured at Glenfield Library on February 2.

A woman has appeared at North Shore District Court on Tuesday following an incident that shut Glenfield Library on Auckland’s North Shore on February 2.

Police said the 27-year-old woman, who was charged with kidnapping and wounding to cause grievous bodily harm, was before the courts “following an incident that occurred near Bentley Ave, Glenfield, on Thursday, February 2”.

“An investigation into this matter is ongoing and police cannot rule out further arrests being made,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

“As this matter is before the courts, police are limited in further comment.”

Last week, Stuff reported that the Glenfield Library was closed briefly due to the incident, and the Auckland Council confirmed to RNZ on Tuesday the incident had happened at the library.

NZ Herald reported the Glenfield Library was shut for two days following the incident.

Stuff has asked Auckland Council to confirm both these reported details.