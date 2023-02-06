Watch: Business wrecked as car fully enters store in West Auckland ramraid

CCTV captures ramraiders smashing through the front of Wicked Habits, a West Auckland tobacco store.

CCTV from a ramraid at a West Auckland tobacco store shows offenders smashing through the front of the shop, causing thousands of dollars of damage.

Wicked Habits on Glenmall Place in Glen Eden was hit around 1.30am on February 4.

According to police at the time, the offenders made off with a number of items from the store and left in a stolen vehicle, which was later found dumped in Massey.

“Inquiries are ongoing”, they said.

In the footage, two vehicles can be seen heading towards the store, with one of them crashing through the glass front doors.

Glass, metal bars, display cases and bits of the wall are destroyed as the car fully enters the store, before reversing out.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Wicked Habits on Glenmall Place in Glen Eden was hit around 1.30am on February 4.

Two people enter the property and start taking products of the shelves, spending around three minutes in the store before leaving.

On Saturday store owner Scott Mesarich said police called him around 2.30am with the news.

At best, they might have got around $300 worth of products, but they caused thousands of dollars in damage, he told Stuff.

The raid on the store came at a bad time, Mesarich said, as a family member had died the day before.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff The store front was almost completely destroyed in the raid.

In the 13 years he had been at Glenmall Place, Mesarich said he had only had one other minor incident.

“Once the fingerprinting is done, the council will board up the front of it… then I’ll organise it getting fixed up over the next few days.”