The death is being treated as unexplained, police say. (File photo)

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in Waipawa in central Hawke’s Bay.

They were called to an address on Ruataniwha St about 11.30 am on Monday. Waipawa is about 45km from Hastings.

Police said in a statement the death was being treated as “unexplained”.

A scene examination would be completed on Tuesday, the statement said.