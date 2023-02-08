Woman charged over fire at Auckland City Mission

The fire happened on the fifth floor of the City Mission’s building in Auckland CBD. (File photo)

A woman has been charged following a fire at the Auckland City Mission on Wednesday morning.

The 43-year-old woman has been charged with wilful damage and giving a false alarm of fire.

She is set to appear in the Auckland District Court at a later date.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were called to a suspicious fire on the seventh floor of a building on Hobson St just after 3am.

They found a “small” fire on the fifth floor which they put out before notifying police.

The Auckland City Mission has been approached for comment.