Children as young as 10 are victims of 'sextortion' in New Zealand

Sextortion victims are manipulated to send intimate photos of themselves.

Children as young as 10-year-olds are victims of “sextortion” in New Zealand, police say.

Offenders target victims by tricking them into sending sexually explicit material before blackmailing them – threatening to share the content unless they pay money.

Earlier this year, Stuff reported sextortion cases reported to police were on the rise

Between 2020 and the end of 2022, the police received 618 reports of sextortion, of these, 54% of the victims were males under 25 and the youngest reported victims were two 10-year-old children.

“While this is a global issue, as this crime is committed virtually via a victim’s phone, gaming console or computer, New Zealanders are just as likely to be targeted as anyone else,” detective sergeant Dan Wright said.

There have also been cases where organised criminal groups have recruited people to act as money mules for sextorted funds.

“The mule, sometimes knowingly, sometimes not, uses their own bank account to transfer or move ‘sextorted’ funds to offshore accounts,” Wright said.

“This is a way the offender can move their illegal gains and cover their tracks.”

The trend internationally is that young men are most likely to be the victim of sextortion, with a rise in offenders preying on the vulnerability of young gay men.

“This has a real impact on a young boy who hasn’t decided to share his sexual preference yet and is being targeted online,” detective senior sergeant Jodie Lyons previously told Stuff.

“Not only is he being sextorted for money, but the fear of his images being released and the fear of his sexual preference being outed – at a time he may not be ready for.”

The effect on victims is enormous, leading to isolation, feeling they will be blamed and judged.

“Would you walk down the street and pass a naked photo to a stranger? If the answer is no, then think about the behaviour online,” Lyons said.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff Money mules are being recruited in New Zealand.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection recently analysed of one of the internet’s largest financial sextortion discussion/support forums.

A thread where victims discuss experiences of being sextorted also found the primary targets are boys and young men.

“I know all the usual tells of a scam like this, but the scammer made it very believable, they had a normal amount of followers on Insta, a high snapscore and a consistent face from the snaps. So I was convinced that it wasn't a scam. I was wrong,” one victim said.

Another victim wrote about the fear of having their images shared online.

“I’ve seen all the advice in here to just block them everywhere and cut off all communication and don’t worry about it, but my anxiety knowing this person might follow through and send these DMs to people I know is legitimately crippling.”

Detective sergeant Wright said Tuesday is Safer Internet Day and an opportunity to remind people to be vigilant with their online interactions.

How to report sextortion: