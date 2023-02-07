Police ask public's help after serious assault near Red Hot Chili Peppers gig

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21 – the assault happened nearby.

A person was critically injured following an assault after the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert in Auckland.

Police have asked for the public’s help following the serious incident which a spokesperson said happened around 10.30pm on Neilson St, following on from the concert at Mt Smart Stadium on January 21.

The spokesperson said one person was critically injured and required hospital care, but they had now been discharged to continue recovering at home.

“Police inquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

“We ask anyone who has information about the incident or any footage that may assist us to contact us on 105 or online.”

The spokesperson said people should use the reference number 230122/2053. Information could also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.