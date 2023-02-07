Man accused of cellmate's death a 'risk to the public', will be detained in hospital

Bradley King died in Wellington Hospital after being hurt while in Manawatū Prison in February 2021.

A man deemed unfit to stand trial for the murder of his cellmate has been ruled a risk to the public and will be detained in hospital.

Bradley King died a fortnight after being assaulted while he slept in Manawatū Prison in February 2021.

In October, it was ruled King’s cellmate, who has name suppression, was mentally impaired and unfit to stand trial.

In the High Court at Palmerston North on Tuesday, Justice Helen Cull, having read a report from a psychiatrist, ordered the man be detained in hospital as a special patient.

“The diagnosis reached by [the psychiatrist] was he is a schizophrenic and the obvious risk highlighted by the assessment.”

The report stated the man was acting on delusional beliefs and displayed “a lack of insight on the illness and offending”.

Cull said the man presented a “significant” risk to the public.

“The first thing is the need to ensure the public is protected from further offending by yourself.

“This case highlights the tragic consequences for the victim, the victim’s family and friends, as well as you, your family and your close friends.”

Cull said the other important matter was managing the man’s treatment humanely so he could achieve rehabilitation and reintegration.

She had considered whether the man should be detained in a hospital as a patient, or in a secure facility as a special care recipient.

Defence lawyer Nicola Graham said the man, who appeared in court via audio-visual link, was in a secure mental health facility.

“He’s still very, very unwell.”

The earlier decision that the man won't face trial came after two expert reports into his mental health.

King, a 36-year-old from Palmerston North, was assaulted on February 11, 2021 and died of his injuries in Wellington Hospital 13 days later.

He spent that time in an induced coma, having suffered skull, facial and rib fractures, among other injuries.

A first-time offender, King, whose family were in court on Tuesday, was in custody having been denied bail for burglary charges, and was double-bunked with the man accused of his death.

The Department of Corrections told Stuff in March 2021 it had completed a review into the circumstances leading to the assault but would not be making it public.