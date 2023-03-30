Home detention for uni grad who filmed classmates in shower, posted videos online

Greg Park appears at the Manukau District Court for sentencing after admitting covertly filming 15 women and posting some of the videos to a pornography website

A woman who was covertly filmed by a university classmate in a shower and whose video was posted on a pornography website has told her abuser she will live with the effects for the rest of her life.

Greg Gadong Park has admitted offending against 15 women over five years.

He pleaded guilty to 16 charges of making an intimate visual recording. One of those charges is representative which means Park committed the offence on multiple occasions.

The 24 year-old has also admitted four charges of causing harm by positing digital communications.

Park appeared at the Manukau District Court on Thursday where Judge Jane Forrest sentenced him to 10 months home detention.

One of the survivors addressed Park directly from the witness box.

The woman spoke of the horror of having to trawl through pornography videos to find the one of her, after learning of Park’s offending.

“You stole my natural joy and trust,” she said.

She feared bumping into men in the street who may have seen the video. That same fear came to her every time she used the toilet or shower, she said.

Other survivors submitted their statements to Judge Forrest in writing, describing Park as “a monster”.

Another said he was “spineless” and that she had become suicidal after finding Park had posted covert videos of her with her full name.

Court documents released to Stuff show Park initially targeted a friend from high school and secretly photographed her breasts and buttocks while pretending to be sending text messages.

Over the space of about a year, he took 100 pictures of her. The police found evidence Park had edited the pictures by adding sexual content.

Park went on holiday with the woman and other friends. He hid a camera in the bathroom and filmed her showering and using the toilet.

Later Park used his position as the vice president of a University of Auckland social club, where he organised trips and social gatherings, to target classmates.

One of the trips he organised was a trip to a camp ground at Port Waikato. He recommended his female classmates use the showers in the disabled bathroom, as they were a lot bigger.

But court documents released to Stuff show Park had actually arrived at the campground before everyone else and had installed hidden cameras in the showers.

He later uploaded four of the videos to various pornography websites.

Park also hid cameras in bathrooms and a bedroom before a trip to Piha for his classmates to celebrate graduation.

He also hid cameras in a hotel room that captured himself being intimate with a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

Sergeant Paul Watkins told Judge Forrest the only appropriate sentence was one of imprisonment. He said Park’s lawyers were asking the court to discount their client’s sentence by 45% but that was “over inflated and self-serving”.

Park’s lawyer Anoushka Bloem said her client had undergone counselling and sending him to prison would prevent him from continuing his rehabilitation.

Judge Forrest said there was a large amount of planning and premeditation and Park’s offending represented a gross breach of trust. She provided discounts for his early guilty plea and youth.

In sentencing him to home detention, Judge Forrest said it was in the community’s interest that Park be allowed to continue with his rehabilitation.

The police have sought an order from the court to destroy Park’s devices.