Further charges laid after woman dies on Auckland motorway

Jovan Pora will appear in the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old man is facing further charges after a woman died in a crash on an Auckland motorway.

Jovan Pora was originally charged with kidnapping, refusing to give blood and failing to comply without a licence after the death on Boxing Day.

Police earlier said a woman died after a crash at 3.24am on the southwestern motorway.

That woman’s name is suppressed.

Court documents seen by Stuff show Pora is now charged with causing the death of the victim “by threats or fear of violence”, by leading her to open the door of a moving vehicle.

He is set to appear at the Manukau District Court on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old was arrested soon after police announced a homicide investigation.

He first appeared in court on Boxing Day charged with kidnapping.

Police had previously said more charges were likely, but at his appearance in January a prosecutor said police had not yet finished their investigation.