Motorists 'risking their lives' by crossing state highway centreline

A driver spotted with all four wheels of their car on the opposite side of the road – on a bend – is one of 18 drivers caught “risking their lives” this Waitangi Day.

Canterbury police issued 18 fines in just two hours to drivers seen crossing the centreline on State Highway 1, just north of the Hundalee mountain range in North Canterbury, on Monday.

Each driver received a $150 fine and 20 demerit points for failing to keep left.

At least one driver was spotted with all four wheels of their car on the opposite side of the road, on a bend.

NZ Police Police are frustrating to see so many drivers breaking the rules, Senior Constable Andy Palmer says.

“It was disappointing to see so many motorists risking their lives and that of their passengers and other road users by crossing the centre line,” Senior Constable Andy Palmer said.

“This is how head-on collisions occur.”

Police would continue to watch out for motorists crossing the centreline “to influence better driving behaviour on our roads”, he said.

“We are working to ensure these types of collisions are not occurring on our roads and we need motorists to play their part.”