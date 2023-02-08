Alysha McClintock appointed as Auckland Crown Solicitor

Auckland’s new Crown Solicitor will be Alysha McClintock.

McClintock is a senior partner at Meredith Connell, the law firm that has held the Crown warrant in Auckland for over 100 years.

She was confirmed in her new role by the Solicitor-General Una Jagose KC on Wednesday afternoon.

McClintock has over 20 years’ experience prosecuting high profile cases and will lead a team of nearly 150 lawyers.

READ MORE:

* Auckland police shooting: Officer describes hail of gunfire, thought 'this is where I die'

* Auckland police shooting: Killer 'very calm' after firing at officers, witness says

* Auckland police shooting: Constable 'never really had a chance', court hears



“It is a great honour to stand in the shoes of Brian Dickey, the Hon Justice Moore and all the previous Auckland Crown Solicitors going back to Sir Vincent Meredith in 1921,” McClintock said in a statement.

McClintock will take over from Brian Dickey on February 20 when he will begin practising as a barrister.

“On behalf of MC, I would like to thank Brian Dickey for his extraordinary leadership and for the enormous burden of responsibility he has carried over the last eight years,” McClintock said

McClintock and Dickey recently prosecuted the case of Eli Epiha who murdered Constable Matthew Hunt.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Crown Prosecutor Brian Dickey leaves the Auckland High Court after the Grace Millane sentencing at the Auckland High Court

Dickey has held the role for eight years and led the prosecution team which saw Jesse Kempson convicted for the murder of Grace Millane.

Dickey began at Meredith Connell in 1994 before becoming a partner of the firm in 2000. He prosecuted his first murder two years later.

His career has also included the prosecution of finance company bosses, following the Global Financial Crisis.

He prosecuted Bridgecorp’s Rod Petricevic as well as other Serious Fraud Office cases, such as Nathans FInance and Dominion Finance.