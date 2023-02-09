Two arrested in armed police raids after gang-related shooting

Members of the Nelson Armed Offenders Squad during a search of a property in Emano St on Thursday.

Two people have been arrested and guns were seized after police searched a number of central Nelson properties as part of an investigation into a gang-related shooting.

The police operation on Thursday followed inquiries into the shooting on St Vincent St on December 30 that left a man seriously injured.

Police seized a sawn-off shotgun with ammunition and a cut-down .22 rifle with ammunition, along with a quantity of illegal drugs and drug utensils, a statement said.

Two of the searches occurred at properties in Weka St and Emano St.

The scene during the search at an Emano St property.

A 32-year-old man will face drugs-related charges and a charge of accessory after the fact relating to the December 30 incident. A 35-year-old man will face firearms and drug-related charges, along with other charges relating to family harm.

Police arrested a man on January 13 who was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lex Bruning said Thursday’s results were pleasing, representing the culmination of an investigation into an incident that caused a lot of concern in the community.

“Our investigations team have worked hard to determine the circumstances of the incident and identify individuals involved. I hope that today’s arrests will provide reassurance to the community that police will work hard to address violent offending and bring offenders before the courts.”

Further arrests had not been ruled-out.