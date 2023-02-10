Jewellery, cars and more than $300,000 seized from jailed drug smuggler

Sami Zagros in the dock during his trial in the High Court at Christchurch.

Jewellery, two Mercedes cars and cash are among almost $400,000 of assets seized from a drug smuggler who was jailed for 16 years for his role in an importation ring.

Sam Zagros, 32, was sentenced last year on a series of charges including money laundering, importing methamphetamine and possession of MDMA for supply.

Police have now seized a number of assets after the Christchurch High Court ordered their forfeiture.

Five pieces of jewellery valued at nearly $36,000, two Mercedes-Benz cars and a Ducati motorbike were seized, along with nearly $180,000 in cash and $125,000 from a bank account, Detective Sergeant Brendan Patten said.

The money and sale of the items will go towards crime prevention and drug and alcohol rehabilitation work.

Zagros, a 32-year-old high rolling drug smuggler, was jailed in November for his critical role in a sophisticated drug importation ring.

Zagros’ sentencing was less than five years since he was released from prison for previous drug offending. This time it had been done with “greater sophistication,” according to the Crown prosecutor.

He was previously arrested and sentenced in Auckland under the name Saman Ahmad Khan Bigy.

According to NZ Herald reporting at the time, Bigy was linked to an Auckland travel agency and its neighbouring international money transfer service, which was investigated on allegations of dishonoured airfares and incomplete money transfers, totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bigy was released in January 2018 then moved to Christchurch, where he resumed his drug dealing activities.

In less than six months, Customs investigators identified him as being involved with drug importation and distribution. Come September, just as he emerged from a Christchurch hotel sauna, Zagros was arrested.