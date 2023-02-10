Three men charged with kidnapping after alleged home invasion in Auckland

Three men in their 20s have been arrested following an alleged home invasion more than a month ago. (File photo)

Three men have been charged with kidnapping and aggravated robbery after an alleged home invasion on Auckland’s North Shore.

In the early hours of January 7, three men allegedly entered a property on Onewa Rd, Northcote and threatened those inside, police said at the time.

Over a month of investigations later, police have now charged three men aged 20, 24 and 25.

Detective senior sergeant Nick Poland said the men were facing charges relating to aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

“Our investigation team has been working hard to locate the offenders behind this incident and put them before the courts.”

Poland said police were continuing to support the “numerous” victims that were involved in the “terrifying” incident.

“We hope these arrests bring them some reassurance.”

The three men are expected to appear in North Shore District Court on Friday.