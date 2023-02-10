Prisoners on the run after escaping from van on Auckland's southern motorway

Three remand prisoners escaped custody in Auckland on Friday afternoon. (File photo)

Three prisoners are on the run in Auckland after escaping from a prison van on the southern motorway.

Superintendent Shanan Gray said the prisoners fled on foot and stole a member of the public’s vehicle.

The incident happened around 2.40pm near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp, when the van was heading north towards the Mt Eden Corrections Facility.

The three remand prisoners fled on foot, Gray said, towards the South-Eastern Highway where they stole a car.

”Police have since been notified and our staff are making inquiries to locate these individuals, including support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle.”

Anyone who witnessed the escape was asked to contact police as soon as possible on 105.

As the incident was ongoing, more information would be provided when it was available, Gray said.

Neil Beales, chief custodial officer at Corrections, said the three men were remanded into custody on Friday morning from court.

They escaped while being transported in a First Security prisoner escort van.

“Public safety is our top priority. Any escape is unacceptable and an immediate review into how this incident occurred will be carried out,” Beales said.