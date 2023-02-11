Prisoners still at large after escaping from van on Auckland motorway

The prisoners were headed to Mt Eden Corrections Facility when they made their escape.

Three prisoners arestill on the run after escaping from a prison van on the southern motorway on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2.40pm near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway off-ramp.

On Friday, Superintendent Shanan Gray said the van was heading north towards the Mt Eden Corrections Facility when the prisoners fled on foot.

The three prisoners ran towards the South-Eastern Highway where they stole a car.

Tom Lee/Stuff Three prisoners after still on the run after escaping from a prison van on the southern motorway on Friday afternoon. (File photo)

”Police have since been notified and our staff are making inquiries to locate these individuals, including support from the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle,” Gray said on Friday.

The three men were remanded into custody on Friday morning from court and were being transported in a First Security prisoner escort van, said Corrections’ chief custodial officer Neil Beales.

“Public safety is our top priority. Any escape is unacceptable and an immediate review into how this incident occurred will be carried out,” Beales said.