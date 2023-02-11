'What happened to Sara?' Search for missing Waikato mum restarts 20 years later

Sara Niethe was last seen on March 30, 2003.

A search to find the body of missing Waikato mum of three Sara Niethe has relaunched 20 years after she died at the hands of her partner.

On Saturday morning, a group of around 50 NZ Land Search and Rescue (LandSAR) personnel and volunteers from across the Waikato region gathered at the Kaihere community hall, in Ngātea.

There was optimism among the search crew, but also a shadow of grief given that two decades on, Niethe’s family were still seeking closure.

On March 30, 2003, Sara Niethe died after being injected with methamphetamine by her then partner, Mark Pakenham, at his rural property in the Hauraki Plains.

It took years for Pakenham to admit what he had done. He was eventually charged with manslaughter and sentenced to six years and seven months in prison.

But Niethe’s body has never been recovered.

The person behind the renewed search on Saturday was private investigator and ex-policeman Bruce Currie, who throughout his lengthy career had come across “a lot of homicides”.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Land Search and Rescue, friends and family of Sara Niethe gather on Saturday to search for her body, 20 years after she went missing.

But the disappearance of Niethe had stayed with him for years.

The aim of the search was to cover the vast bush and gullies of the Hauraki Plains, which were in proximity to where Pakenham lived.

“That hiding place is somewhere around here today,” LandSAR staff said.

Niethe had gone to see Pakenham at his house but was expected to return to her mother’s home later that evening.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Graphs of terrain were exhibited for search crew at the Kaihere community hall on Saturday.

Niethe was neither seen nor heard from again, and she became a missing person .

“Pakenham was interviewed almost immediately,” Currie said.

Leading up to 2009, Pakenham lied to investigators, stating he had nothing to do with Niethe’s disappearance and instead said he “loved her”.

Currie, over the years since her death, would drive past Pakenham’s house asking the same unanswered questions that remain hanging over the search.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Private investigator and ex-policeman Bruce Currie.

“I always wondered what happened to Sara,” he said.

Currie had wanted to revisit the case since the search for Niethe went cold, and during the pandemic he offered to look into her disappearance again.

It became his absolute focus, spending three years combing through information and evidence, with even his partner saying he’d “lost a lot of sleep over this”.

But for Currie, this was something he felt he needed to do “to give the families some closure”.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Volunteer searchers Brendon Mains and his wife Rachel Mains knew Sara Niethe.

During the initial searches for Niethe in 2003, investigators based parts of their search on what Pakenham told police.

He initially claimed she had left his Ngātea property suddenly and not returned.

But in 2009, a friend of Pakenham’s, fitted with a wire, caught Pakenham’s confession that he had drugged her.

Pakenham was charged with Niethe’s murder in 2011, but his sentence was reduced when he opted to plead guilty to manslaughter instead.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times LandSAR personnel and volunteers from across the Waikato have joined the first day of the renewed search for Sara Niethe.

Following Niethe’s death, her three children were left without a mother.

Eldest son Dion Chamberlain, who was 12 at the time, had been a natural protector of his sisters since.

But the years following had also wiped much of the memories of what happened.

“My mum was a bit of a free spirit I guess, pretty social, pretty loving, and very much a barefoot-in-the-grass kind of lady. She loved us kids and [was] super proud.”

Coming to the search on Saturday had not been easy for him and his siblings because every renewed effort to find their mum also meant reliving the past.

It was still hurtful given Pakenham was now free but his mother’s whereabouts was still a mystery.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Niethe’s eldest son, Dion Chamberlain, was 12 at the time of her death.

“It just highlights that the judicial system we have here is not perfect, it’s flawed in lots of ways ... I try not to let him take up any more of my time.”

Pakenham was released in 2016 and those at the search believed he now lives somewhere discrete in the far north.

Leading search operations on Saturday, Kip Mandeno from LandSAR said search efforts would rely on crews being “open-minded and critical” of what they observed out in the field, but it would be no easy task.

The greatest issue for his staff would be the terrain which wouldn’t be the same as it was in 2003.

“We’ve had 20 years of time pass and 20 years of land changed,” he said.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Kip Mandeon from LandSAR says the greatest issue for his staff is the vastly different terrain from what was there in 2003.

“We’ve got quite significantly different terrain today.”

Search crew and volunteers equipped with safety gear and search devices were arranged into teams and sent out that morning.

They would cover the area in stages to ensure it was done efficiently before calling it a day, unless anything of interest was discovered.

Those trudging through the bush said it was anything “that wasn’t supposed to be there” or human items.

A nearby pond not far from the Kaihere Hall was also being drained by volunteer fire crew.

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times A pond not far from Kaihere Hall being drained for evidence.

Pakenham has also never revealed where Niethe’s 1987 Honda Civic hatchback she drove ended up, but claims to have limited recollection of her disappearance due to effects from drug use.

If Niethe was still here today, Chamberlain said she would have been happy with all her grandkids in tow.

“[to find Niethe] would be the ultimate, really. It would be the beginning of a whole new journey of grief and processing of emotions, but it would be a final chapter and some closure,” he said.

”She would have been over 50 years old now ... all of my siblings have started having kids ... she’d probably have them all at the park or running around on the field.”