Waikeria Prison riot trial charges include breaking into cells to release other prisoners

Eleven men are on trial accused of rioting at Waikeria Prison, with allegations including breaking into cells to release prisoners and using a battering ram to get into secure areas.

The riot at Waikeria Prison, about 40 minutes south of Hamilton, started on December 29, 2020, and lasted six days.

The rioters set fires, about 200 other prisoners had to be evacuated, and the structural integrity of the 110-year-old “top jail” was seriously damaged, it was reported at the time.

Leon Huritu, Bronson Keil, Ian Larkins, Siamau Lote-Telea, Beau-James Paul, Christopher Ranapia, Te Renati Tarau, Peter Te Hau, Taimana Soames and two men who have interim name suppression now face trial in the High Court at Hamilton.

They appear on 12 representative charges, including four charges of arson, and two of causing riotous damage, threatening to kill, rioting, and setting traps.

There were two charges of aggravated burglary, which related to breaking to cells into release prisoners and into secure areas while using a battering ram as a weapon.

They were also charged with assault with a weapon, which related to items being thrown from the rooftops at Corrections officers and firefighters.

The trial before Justice Christine Gordon is set down for 12 weeks and began on Monday.

A jury of eight men and four women was chosen. The trial will resume on Wednesday due to the bad weather.