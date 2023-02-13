Hunt for escaped prisoners enters its third day

The prisoners were headed to Mt Eden Corrections Facility when they made their escape.

Three prisoners who escaped from a Corrections van in Auckland are still on the run as the hunt for them enters its third day.

Zane Hepi, 24, Billy Fepulea’i, 43, and 45-year-old Joseph Ng Wun escaped from the van near the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway on Friday and police are warning that they are dangerous and should not be approached.

They have also issued a warning to anyone helping the three men.

“Our focus remains on locating the prisoners,” Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong has previously said.

Supplied Three prisoners are still on the run after escaping from a prison van on the Southern Motorway on Friday afternoon.

“However, we would like to remind people that anyone who is helping these men avoid police could be liable for criminal charges.”

In a statement to Stuff on Monday, Armstrong said warrants for arrest had been issued and all lines of inquiry are being investigated.

He urged anyone who had seen the men to call the police immediately.

Police have previously said the three men fled on foot and stole a person’s car.

Corrections have previously said the three men were remanded in custody after appearing in court on Friday.