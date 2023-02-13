Mexican national arrested after 14kg of meth found in Auckland AirBnb

A Mexican national has been arrested in Auckland after police found nearly half a million dollars and 14kg of methamphetamine.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, director of the National Organised Crime Group, said the man was arrested following a month-long investigation that targeted an alleged transnational organised crime cell.

The group, operating out of Mexico, was allegedly importing and distributing meth – a Class A drug – in New Zealand.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander said the methamphetamine was located during the search of an Auckland Air BnB.

“Police believe the methamphetamine recovered originated out of Mexico.

“Meanwhile, at [a] hotel based in Auckland City, we also discovered around $400,000 in cash,” Alexander said.

The quantity of methamphetamine located equated to a street value of about $4.9 million.

“Police are committed to targeting this sort of operation which is undermining the wellbeing of our communities and profiting off their misery,” Alexander said.

In the past five years, there had been 25 of these cells disrupted by police and Customs, Williams said.

“These organised crime groups are constantly targeting New Zealand and, on many occasions, they are inserting their own people into the country.

“Once established here, they are importing illicit drugs, establishing supply lines to domestic markets and then moving their profits out of the country.”.

The 36-year-old Mexican man was now before the courts charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police said further arrests and charges could not be ruled out.