'Engulfed in smoke, windows were smashing': Witness describes North Shore house fire

A person is in custody after a house fire in Milford.

A witness has described the “quick and scary” fire that engulfed a neighbour’s house at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a person was taken into custody at the scene of a blaze on Auckland’s North Shore and is helping with the investigation.

Four fire engines attended a fire at Quebec Rd in Milford at 12.21pm on Tuesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* Thousands of homes in North Island likely to remain without power overnight

* In pictures: Cyclone Gabrielle cuts path of destruction

* What to do when the power is out



A neighbour was working at home as the incident unfolded.

“I heard screaming and I thought they were having a fight.”

“Then we heard alarms and suddenly the place was engulfed in smoke and windows were smashing. It was so thick you couldn’t see the house.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Four fire engines were called to the fire at lunchtime on Tuesday.

They said police borrowed a ladder from another neighbour and used it to help rescue the occupants of the house, believed to be parents and their children.

“It was all very quick and scary.”

A fire investigator at the scene told Stuff a family was inside the house when it caught fire.

They were alerted to the fire by alarms.

The investigator said a thorough investigation had been completed. He could not provide any further information about the investigation’s findings.