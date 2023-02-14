'Engulfed in smoke, windows were smashing': Witness describes North Shore house fire

16:59, Feb 14 2023
A person is in custody after a house fire in Milford.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
A witness has described the “quick and scary” fire that engulfed a neighbour’s house at lunchtime on Tuesday.

Police confirmed a person was taken into custody at the scene of a blaze on Auckland’s North Shore and is helping with the investigation.

Four fire engines attended a fire at Quebec Rd in Milford at 12.21pm on Tuesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

A neighbour was working at home as the incident unfolded.

“I heard screaming and I thought they were having a fight.”

“Then we heard alarms and suddenly the place was engulfed in smoke and windows were smashing. It was so thick you couldn’t see the house.”

Four fire engines were called to the fire at lunchtime on Tuesday.
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
They said police borrowed a ladder from another neighbour and used it to help rescue the occupants of the house, believed to be parents and their children.

“It was all very quick and scary.”

A fire investigator at the scene told Stuff a family was inside the house when it caught fire.

They were alerted to the fire by alarms.

The investigator said a thorough investigation had been completed. He could not provide any further information about the investigation’s findings.

The family were rescued from the house with a neighbour’s ladder.
Lawrence Smith/Stuff
