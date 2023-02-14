'Engulfed in smoke, windows were smashing': Witness describes North Shore house fire
A witness has described the “quick and scary” fire that engulfed a neighbour’s house at lunchtime on Tuesday.
Police confirmed a person was taken into custody at the scene of a blaze on Auckland’s North Shore and is helping with the investigation.
Four fire engines attended a fire at Quebec Rd in Milford at 12.21pm on Tuesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.
A neighbour was working at home as the incident unfolded.
“I heard screaming and I thought they were having a fight.”
“Then we heard alarms and suddenly the place was engulfed in smoke and windows were smashing. It was so thick you couldn’t see the house.”
They said police borrowed a ladder from another neighbour and used it to help rescue the occupants of the house, believed to be parents and their children.
“It was all very quick and scary.”
A fire investigator at the scene told Stuff a family was inside the house when it caught fire.
They were alerted to the fire by alarms.
The investigator said a thorough investigation had been completed. He could not provide any further information about the investigation’s findings.